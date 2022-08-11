The Upcycled Artisan closing its doors this month

NILES — A downtown Niles business will soon be closing its doors for good.

The Upcycled Artisan, recently announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors later this month after nearly two years in business. The shop’s last day of service will be Sunday, Aug. 21, with the business closing entirely Wednesday, July 31.

“It is with heavy hearts that we are announcing we will be closing the doors at the end of this month,” reads the Facebook post. “It has been such a pleasure being a part of the Downtown Niles Family, we have felt so much love from everyone who has come into our shop. We have enjoyed meeting everyone who has come into our shop whether they be new customers or old friends. We will miss you all.”

Bill and Elizabeth Keller opened The Upcycled Artisan in November 2020. The shop showcased the Kellers’ handmade items, vintage pieces and other local makers in the area. The Upcycled Artisan will have a clearance sale from now until Aug. 21.

While the business is closing, the Facebook post asks patrons to stay tuned for what is next.

There are new adventures in our future so don’t delete our Facebook and Instagram accounts,” the post reads. “Just give us a bit to re-group. Our family has discussed, cried and prayed about making this major decision, and we know it is the right and best one for us.”