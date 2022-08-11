Elkhart motorcyclist injured in Mason Township crash

EDWARDSBURG — An 18-year-old Elkhart man was injured when he attempted to pass a car that was turning on Old M-205 in Mason Township Wednesday.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the accident at approximately 9:41 p.m. where they found that Colorado resident, Nicholas Catanzarite, 44, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 when he was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive.

A motorcycle driven Neff, attempted to pass Catanzarite’s vehicle on the left, while Catanzarite was turning, causing a collision.

Catanzarite was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. Neff was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Alcohol does not appear to be factor. Porter Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene, transporting Neff to Elkhart Hospital for his injuries.