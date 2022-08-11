Area riders find success at SJO Supercross event
Published 2:53 pm Thursday, August 11, 2022
CASSOPOLIS — There were plenty of thrills in the grandstands of the Cass County Fair Aug. 8 when the SJO Supercross made its stop in Cassopolis.
And there were plenty of local riders who picked up victories.
Kassidy Camp, of Niles, won the 50 Trail 7-8 Class, while Liam Dominiak of Dowagiac was the winner in the Trail 4-11 Class. Niles’ Augie Brewer won the 50 4-6 Jr. Class, Ritche Meade, of Niles, won the 30-plus Class, Gavin Canfield, of Niles, won the65 7-9 Class and Abe Richey, of Cassopolis, won the Open B Class.
Here are the top finishers in each of the divisions:
Quad Novice
1. Jamies Steffes, Which Cloud
2. Jacob Cantlin, Avoca
Quad Advanced
1. Brad Dirkse, West Olive
2. Eric Reed, Three Rivers
3. Andrew Hall, Cassopolis
250CC
1. Chase Fenner, Granger, Ind.
2. Jeremy Frank Jr., Watervliet
3. Quinton Childs, Watervliet
4. Ryan Robinson, Plainwell
5. Nolan Smoots, Portage
6. Ben Ganus, Buchanan
11. Matthew Owen, Dowagiac
50 Trail 4-6
1. Hutch Goodman, Bourbon, Ind.
2. Tucker Carpenter, Muskegon
3. Brantley Hall, Fremont
4. Carter Veldhoff, Hudsonville
5. Cruz Powers, Sparta
7. James Hinch III, Decatur
9. Aliyah Fisher, Marcellus
10. Daniel Richey, Cassopolis
250 All-Stat A/B
1. Denver Rigsby, Leesburg, Ind.
2. Brent Stanley, Middleville
3. Cody Davis, Berrien Center
4. Caleb Carter, Leicester, N.C.
5. Ray Barnes, Niles
250 B
1. Joseph Keene, Granger, Ind.
2. Dillon Richey, Edwardsburg
85 7-11
1. Trevor Veltkamp ,Casnovia
2. Gavin Canfield. Niles
3. Rocky Boswell, Berrien Center
4. Aiden Canfield, Eaton Rapids
85 12-15
1. Colt Bonstell, Holland
2. Joey Witherspoon, Muskegon
3. James Smith. Cedar Springs
Open D
1. Justin Stewart, St. Johns
2. Shannon Fessenden, White Cloud
3. Andrew Gordon, Niles
4. Landen Karn, Cassopolis
5. Adam Moore, Niles
8. Chase Karn, Cassopolis
Women 12 & Up
1. Randi Bevins, Hesperia
2. Monica Canfield, Eaton
Rapids
3. Emma Eichholtz. Conklin
50 Sport 4-8
1. 1. Hutch Goodman, Bourbon,
Ind.
2. Tucker Carpenter, Muskegon
3. Brantley Hall, Fremont
4. Cruz Powers, Sparta
5. Cooper Jaffke, Bellevue
50 Trail 7-8
1. Kassidy Camp, Niles
2. Dylan Foltz, Avoca
3. Jericho Fessenden,
White Cloud
4. Blaiyne Zeilke, Niles
5. Jane Richey, Cassopolis
50 Open
1. Dakota Priest Jr. Muskegon
2. Brodie Mackey, Muskegon
3. Wyatt Canfield, Eaton
Rapids
4. Jack Caruso. Byron Center
Quad 125 Production
1. Addison Dirkse West Olive
2. Myah Fessenden, White Cloud
3. Bailey Bonstell, Holland
4. Tim Jr. Vandusen,
Edwardsburg
5. Giana Fessenden,
White Cloud
Mini
1. Trevor Veltkamp, Casnovia
2. Rocky Boswell, Berrien Center
3. Aiden Canfield, Eaton Rapids
4. Jett Sluder, Berrien Springs
Trail 4-11
1. Liam Dominiak, Dowagiac
2. Chloe Whipple, Holland
Girls 7-15
1. Zoey Smith, Twin Lake
2. Emma Eichholtz, Conklin
3. Keiauna Rhoades, Marcellus
4. Ryan Carlon, Dorr
Super Mini
1. Colt Bonstell, Holland
2. Scott Fessenden, White Cloud
3. Peyton Street, Marcellus
4. Joey Witherspoon, Muskegon
5. James Smith, Cedar Springs
7. Carson Moore, Niles
50 4-6 Jr.
1. Augie Brewer, Niles
50 4-8 Sr.
1. Dakota Priest Jr., Muskegon
2. Wyatt Canfield, Eaton Rapids
3. Brodie Mackey, Muskegon
4. Colt Bliss, Muskegon
5. Jack Caruso, Byron Center
6. Bently Davis, Berrien Center
30+
1. Ritche Mead, Niles
14+
1. Rinehart Bennett, Eau Claire
2. Hank Kujawa, Dowagiac
3. Eric Edmons, Osceola, Ind.
4. Dillon Richey, Edwardsburg
Quad 105 Super Mini
1. Addison Dirkse, West Olive
2. Myah Fessenden, White Cloud
3. Giana Fessenden, White
Cloud
Quad 90 Stock
1. Cruz Elliott, Hudsonville
2. Asher Dozeman, Dorr
3. Bentley Dirkse West Olive
4. Bailey Bonstell, Holland
Quad 70 Production
1. Riley Dozeman, Dorr
Quad 50 Stock
1. Brinley Veldhoff, Hudsonville
Vet C
1. Mike Mosher, Grand Ledge
2. Chase Fenner, Granger, Ind.
3. Korey Camp, Niles
4. Nick Bonstell, Holland
5. David Cox, Niles
Trail 12-15
1. Zoey Smith, Twin Lake
2. Jett Brown, Allegan
3. A.J. Moore, Niles
4. Landon Norman, Bristol, Ind.
5. Jacob Whipple Jr., Holland
65 7-9
1. Gavin Canfield, Niles
2. Jett Sluder, Berrien Springs
3. Ashdon Norman, Bristol, Ind.
4. Kayden Haley, Marcellus
5. Ryder Carlon, Dorr
7. Liam Richey, Marcellus
65 10-11
1. Aiden Canfield, Eaton Rapids
2. Keiauna Rhoades, Marcellus
3. Colin Herring, Cassopolis
Open C
1. Jermey Frank Jr., Watervliet
2. Nolan Smoot, Portage
3. Andrew Spangler, Watervliet
4. Ben Ganus, Buchanan
Open All-Star A/B
1. Caleb Carter, Leicester, N.C.
2. Denver Rigsby, Leesburg, Ind.
3. Brent Stanley, Middleville
4. Cody Davis, Berrien Center
5. Jamie Steffes Jr., White Cloud
6. Ray Barnes, Niles
Open B
1. Abe Richey, Cassopolis
2. Joseph Keene, Granger, Ind.
3. Rinehart Bennett, Eau Claire
4. Richie Mead, Niles