Area riders find success at SJO Supercross event

CASSOPOLIS — There were plenty of thrills in the grandstands of the Cass County Fair Aug. 8 when the SJO Supercross made its stop in Cassopolis.

And there were plenty of local riders who picked up victories.

Kassidy Camp, of Niles, won the 50 Trail 7-8 Class, while Liam Dominiak of Dowagiac was the winner in the Trail 4-11 Class. Niles’ Augie Brewer won the 50 4-6 Jr. Class, Ritche Meade, of Niles, won the 30-plus Class, Gavin Canfield, of Niles, won the65 7-9 Class and Abe Richey, of Cassopolis, won the Open B Class.

Here are the top finishers in each of the divisions:

Quad Novice

1. Jamies Steffes, Which Cloud

2. Jacob Cantlin, Avoca

Quad Advanced

1. Brad Dirkse, West Olive

2. Eric Reed, Three Rivers

3. Andrew Hall, Cassopolis

250CC

1. Chase Fenner, Granger, Ind.

2. Jeremy Frank Jr., Watervliet

3. Quinton Childs, Watervliet

4. Ryan Robinson, Plainwell

5. Nolan Smoots, Portage

6. Ben Ganus, Buchanan

11. Matthew Owen, Dowagiac

50 Trail 4-6

1. Hutch Goodman, Bourbon, Ind.

2. Tucker Carpenter, Muskegon

3. Brantley Hall, Fremont

4. Carter Veldhoff, Hudsonville

5. Cruz Powers, Sparta

7. James Hinch III, Decatur

9. Aliyah Fisher, Marcellus

10. Daniel Richey, Cassopolis

250 All-Stat A/B

1. Denver Rigsby, Leesburg, Ind.

2. Brent Stanley, Middleville

3. Cody Davis, Berrien Center

4. Caleb Carter, Leicester, N.C.

5. Ray Barnes, Niles

250 B

1. Joseph Keene, Granger, Ind.

2. Dillon Richey, Edwardsburg

85 7-11

1. Trevor Veltkamp ,Casnovia

2. Gavin Canfield. Niles

3. Rocky Boswell, Berrien Center

4. Aiden Canfield, Eaton Rapids

85 12-15

1. Colt Bonstell, Holland

2. Joey Witherspoon, Muskegon

3. James Smith. Cedar Springs

Open D

1. Justin Stewart, St. Johns

2. Shannon Fessenden, White Cloud

3. Andrew Gordon, Niles

4. Landen Karn, Cassopolis

5. Adam Moore, Niles

8. Chase Karn, Cassopolis

Women 12 & Up

1. Randi Bevins, Hesperia

2. Monica Canfield, Eaton

Rapids

3. Emma Eichholtz. Conklin

50 Sport 4-8

1. 1. Hutch Goodman, Bourbon,

Ind.

2. Tucker Carpenter, Muskegon

3. Brantley Hall, Fremont

4. Cruz Powers, Sparta

5. Cooper Jaffke, Bellevue

50 Trail 7-8

1. Kassidy Camp, Niles

2. Dylan Foltz, Avoca

3. Jericho Fessenden,

White Cloud

4. Blaiyne Zeilke, Niles

5. Jane Richey, Cassopolis

50 Open

1. Dakota Priest Jr. Muskegon

2. Brodie Mackey, Muskegon

3. Wyatt Canfield, Eaton

Rapids

4. Jack Caruso. Byron Center

Quad 125 Production

1. Addison Dirkse West Olive

2. Myah Fessenden, White Cloud

3. Bailey Bonstell, Holland

4. Tim Jr. Vandusen,

Edwardsburg

5. Giana Fessenden,

White Cloud

Mini

1. Trevor Veltkamp, Casnovia

2. Rocky Boswell, Berrien Center

3. Aiden Canfield, Eaton Rapids

4. Jett Sluder, Berrien Springs

Trail 4-11

1. Liam Dominiak, Dowagiac

2. Chloe Whipple, Holland

Girls 7-15

1. Zoey Smith, Twin Lake

2. Emma Eichholtz, Conklin

3. Keiauna Rhoades, Marcellus

4. Ryan Carlon, Dorr

Super Mini

1. Colt Bonstell, Holland

2. Scott Fessenden, White Cloud

3. Peyton Street, Marcellus

4. Joey Witherspoon, Muskegon

5. James Smith, Cedar Springs

7. Carson Moore, Niles

50 4-6 Jr.

1. Augie Brewer, Niles

50 4-8 Sr.

1. Dakota Priest Jr., Muskegon

2. Wyatt Canfield, Eaton Rapids

3. Brodie Mackey, Muskegon

4. Colt Bliss, Muskegon

5. Jack Caruso, Byron Center

6. Bently Davis, Berrien Center

30+

1. Ritche Mead, Niles

14+

1. Rinehart Bennett, Eau Claire

2. Hank Kujawa, Dowagiac

3. Eric Edmons, Osceola, Ind.

4. Dillon Richey, Edwardsburg

Quad 105 Super Mini

1. Addison Dirkse, West Olive

2. Myah Fessenden, White Cloud

3. Giana Fessenden, White

Cloud

Quad 90 Stock

1. Cruz Elliott, Hudsonville

2. Asher Dozeman, Dorr

3. Bentley Dirkse West Olive

4. Bailey Bonstell, Holland

Quad 70 Production

1. Riley Dozeman, Dorr

Quad 50 Stock

1. Brinley Veldhoff, Hudsonville

Vet C

1. Mike Mosher, Grand Ledge

2. Chase Fenner, Granger, Ind.

3. Korey Camp, Niles

4. Nick Bonstell, Holland

5. David Cox, Niles

Trail 12-15

1. Zoey Smith, Twin Lake

2. Jett Brown, Allegan

3. A.J. Moore, Niles

4. Landon Norman, Bristol, Ind.

5. Jacob Whipple Jr., Holland

65 7-9

1. Gavin Canfield, Niles

2. Jett Sluder, Berrien Springs

3. Ashdon Norman, Bristol, Ind.

4. Kayden Haley, Marcellus

5. Ryder Carlon, Dorr

7. Liam Richey, Marcellus

65 10-11

1. Aiden Canfield, Eaton Rapids

2. Keiauna Rhoades, Marcellus

3. Colin Herring, Cassopolis

Open C

1. Jermey Frank Jr., Watervliet

2. Nolan Smoot, Portage

3. Andrew Spangler, Watervliet

4. Ben Ganus, Buchanan

Open All-Star A/B

1. Caleb Carter, Leicester, N.C.

2. Denver Rigsby, Leesburg, Ind.

3. Brent Stanley, Middleville

4. Cody Davis, Berrien Center

5. Jamie Steffes Jr., White Cloud

6. Ray Barnes, Niles



Open B

1. Abe Richey, Cassopolis

2. Joseph Keene, Granger, Ind.

3. Rinehart Bennett, Eau Claire

4. Richie Mead, Niles