Roadrunners fall to Mott in NJCAA Region XII Logo Tournament semifinals

DOWAGIAC — The Roadrunners run at winning the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XII Logo Tournament came to an end Wednesday.

Southwestern Michigan College, which is bringing back athletics after 26 years, fell to Mott Community College 569-539 in the semifinals.

The Roadrunners led most of the first two days of voting, but Mott overtook SMC with a huge vote overnight Tuesday.

Winners of the Pin Ryan Regional, the Roadrunner defeated Muskegon Community College 121-15 in the opening round, North Central Michigan College in the semifinals, 284-223.

In the regional championship, Southwestern edged rival Lake Michigan College 415-392.

Mott will take on either St. Claire County Community College or Cuyahoga Community College in the championship round. That voting begins Aug. 15.