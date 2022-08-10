July 29, 1951-Aug. 9, 2022

Patricia A. Lintz, 71, of Niles, passed away at Riveridge Manor in Niles, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Patricia was born on July 29, 1951, to the late Paul and Ethel (Brewer) Rockwell. She graduated from Niles High School in 1969.

She married Robert “Gene” Lintz in January of 2001. Patricia was a stay-at-home mom, who enjoyed taking care of her home and family. You would often find her reading, watching NASCAR, game shows, and WWE, or sewing. Her most treasured moments were spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene; sister, Linda Moore; and her brother, Don Rockwell.

Patricia is survived by her children, Lisa (Donald Hibbard) Wetzel of Niles; Jason (Kimberly) Wetzel of Portage, Indiana; Jeffrey Wetzel; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; her sister, Sandra Wilson; brother, Ed Rockwell; and her best friend, Debra Lingle.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St., visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, burial will follow at Sumnerville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to the American Heart Association.

