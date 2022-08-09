Savage Bean hosting DAR meeting Monday

CASSOPOLIS — The Captain Samuel Felt Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have a meeting on Monday.

The meeting, will be hosted at the Savage Bean Coffee Company, 144 S. Broadway St. in Cassopolis, will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

All current, past and prospective members are invited to attend for a brief business meeting and the opportunity to spend time with old and new members to get to know each other.

The Captain Samuel Felt Chapter primarily serves Cass County, although its membership includes women from other areas — even other states — and the Niles area.

With nearly 300,000 members, the NSDAR is the largest women’s service organization in the United States. Membership is open to any women over the age of 18 years of age who can prove direct lineal descendant from a man or woman who provided service (military, public or civil) to the American Revolution.