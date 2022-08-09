Feb. 23, 1932-Aug. 8, 2022

Lorraine L. Armitage, 90, of Niles, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on August 8, 2022.

On Feb. 23, 1932, Lorraine was born to the late Edmund and Frieda (Albrecht) Schadler in Niles, Michigan.

Lorraine had a sweet soul and was a great example of what it meant to be a selfless person. She made sure that when her friends and family needed guidance, help, or a listening ear that her presence was felt. She had a special connection with nature and the world we live in. Gardening, making sure the birds were fed, and exploring the beauty our country has to offer were all things that made her heart happy. She was born and raised on a farm and the experience and the values she developed during her childhood stuck with her for the entirety of her life.

After graduating from Niles High School in 1950, she found work as a phone operator until she married the love of her life, John Ross Armitage, in 1955. Together, John and Lorraine had three loving children, Herb, Keith, and Lynette, who eventually gave her seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Lorraine was a very loving, caring mother and grandmother and was famous for her pies and cookies.

When John got home from work and the family made it home, there was always a freshly cooked meal for them. She loved being a homemaker and took pride in having a clean house, a beautiful garden, and a very busy kitchen. The Armitage house was where many holidays were hosted. The entire family was close which meant Lorraine always had plenty of mouths to feed. If she had some spare time she also enjoyed knitting and sewing, a skill that her kids and grandkids were able to benefit from as she loved to create things for them over the years.

Lorraine lived a long beautiful life full of travel, life experiences, and plenty of time with her family. Her memory will be cherished by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Preceding Lorraine in death are both of her parents, Edmund and Frieda (Albrecht) Schadler; her husband, John Armitage; and two of her siblings, John Schadler and Helen Peters.

She is survived by all three of her children, Herb (Jeanne) Armitage, Keith (Carole) Armitage, and Lynette (Bruce) Hamby; brother, Ed Schadler; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many other extended family members and friends.

Services for Lorraine will be at New Journey United Methodist Church in Niles on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, beginning at 11 a.m.

Memories and photos may be shared on her webpage at www.brownfuneralhomeniles.com.

