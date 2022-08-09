Field is set for the 11th annual Four Winds Invitational

SOUTH BEND — The field for the 11th Four Winds Invitational has been finalized by the Epson Tour.

The “Road to the LPGA” concludes its two-week swing in the Hoosier State from Aug. 12-14 at South Bend Country Club in South Bend.

Individuals will compete in a 54-hole, stroke-play format for $200,000 and a winner’s share of $30,000. A cut will be made to the top 60 and ties after 36 holes. Spectators are welcome to come out and support the event for free.

“The Four Winds Invitational has been a staple of the Epson Tour schedule and the South Bend community calendar for the past 12 years,” said the Epson Tour’s Chief Business Officer, Mike Nichols. “We are grateful for the Pokagon Band and the Four Winds Casinos’ ongoing support of both our athletes and the thousands of children who have benefitted from the tournament’s annual contributions to the Beacon Children’s Hospital. Last year’s move to South Bend Country Club only further elevated the experience for our players, sponsors, volunteer and fans – and we are excited to see who will follow 2021 Epson Tour Player of the Year, Lilia Vu, as the next champion.”

The Four Winds Invitational has been on the Epson Tour schedule since 2012, but this is South Bend Country Club’s second year as the host course. The club prides itself on community contribution, which is elevated by hosting a professional event.

“SBCC members have always been leaders in the philanthropic community,” said tournament Director Greg Helmkamp. “This is another opportunity to give back to the community by supporting Beacon Children’s Hospital. Last year Club members donated significantly to help raise $100,000 for the Hospital.”

Seven of the top-10 players in the Race for the Card will compete for this week’s title, as well as eight of the 12 2022 champions.

Kim Kaufman, a past Four Winds Invitational champion returns to South Bend in pursuit of another victory. Kaufman won the event in 2020, when it was hosted by Blackthorn Golf Club. She played South Bend Country Club last year, where she finished tied for 37th.

“I think the [course] switch was really good,” said Kaufman. “I think it really elevated it a little bit to be at the [South Bend] Country Club.”

Other notable past champions are 2022 LPGA members Lilia Vu, Perrine Delacour, Jackie Stoelting and two-time major champion Brooke Henderson.