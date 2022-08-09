Chieftain Golf Outing sets new record with $49,870 raised

EAU CLAIRE — It was another record-setting year for the Chieftain Golf Outing, which was June 16 at Indian Lake Hills Golf Course.

After setting a record in 2021 with more than $48,000, the fundraising golf events for the Dowagiac Union Schools Foundation and Dowagiac Athletic Boosters, established a new mark this year with a final total raised of $49,870. Since the inaugural event in 2004, the Chieftains Golf Outing has raised a total of $603,857.

Each year 100 percent of the proceeds are split equally between the Dowagiac Union Schools Foundation and the Dowagiac Athletic Boosters.

“We are just so grateful for the tremendous community support this event receives each year,” said Tom Carlson, chairman of the Chieftain Golf Committee. “Our committee is intentionally small, but our communication and fellowship just work hand-in-hand. We start in January to begin the planning process and work tirelessly for months because we realize the students, staff, athletes and coaches will reap the benefits. We also recognize that there are so many others that volunteer their time and talents, often behind the scenes, to make the outing a success. We sincerely appreciate their efforts as well as the assistance of the staff at Indian Lake Hills Golf Course. We certainly could not have pulled off this big of an event without them.”

The committee would like to thank its 2022 sponsors. They included:

Platinum Sponsors ($2,000 or more)

Todd & Sharese Franklin, Four Winds Casino, Janel’s Industries, Southwestern Michigan College, St. Deny’s Foundation, Wightman Associates and Wolverine Mutual Insurance

Gold Sponsors ($1,000)

Andersen Windows, C. Wimberley, Chi Isobak, Deals on Wheels, Don and Carole Hodgman, Dowagiac Family Dentistry, Dowagiac Schools Administration, Eckman Chiropractic, File Land Company, Fryman Recycling, Gatz Construction, GLP Financial Group, Hales Hardware, Honor Credit Union, Ibid County Electric, Indian Lake Pub, KraftMaid Cabinetworks, Krook Container, Matthew Cripe DDS, MTL Landscaping, Sodexo and US Business Systems

Scholarship Sponsors ($500)

Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital, Imperial Furniture, Jody and Larry Crandall, JNKO Management, Kalamazoo Mechanical, Lyons Industries, Scott and Kimberly Lawler, Terry Ausra Farms and Thrall Enterprises

Silver Sponsors ($250)

Dowagiac Area Federal Credit Union, Edward Lowe Foundation, Enjoyment Image, Envirosafe, Inc., Heartland Auto Sales, Jim D’s Body Shop, Kruggel, Lawton & Company, KSS Enterprises, Marta’s Chicken Nook, Midwest Energy Cooperative, Mitchell Lawn Care & Landscape, Nichols Products, Nick Fryman Construction, Premier Photography, Southwest Vision Center, Thrall Enterprises and Trane and Vylonis Contracting

Bronze Sponsors ($100)

1st Choice Automotive, Ausra Farm Equipment, Booth’s Country Florist, Canfield Farms, Central Produce Sales, Co-Alliance Cooperative, Communication Company of South Bend, Creative Vinyl, Cressy & Everett — Shelly Myers Henry, Division Tire, Dussel’s Farm Market, Doug and Karen Mosier, Edu-Staff, Edward Jones — Kim MacGregor, Edward Jones — John Seculoff, Hagen Insurance Company, Hal Davis, Harding’s Friendly Market, J & E Lawncare, Joe and Martha Hassle, Larry and Carole Schmidt, Mark Herman, Michiana Forklift, Rohdy’s Heating & Cooling, Vylonis Contracting and Wolford Electric

Monetary and Gift Donations

Beeches Golf Club, Bud Distributing, Hampshire Golf, Jordan Crandall, Hawkshead Links, Indian Lake Hills G.C., Joe Hassle Memorials, Juday Creek, Lake Michigan Hills, McCormick Creek Golf, Point of Woods (sponsored by Wolverine Insurance), Terry Ausra Farms and Trane and Vylonis Contracting

“We would also like to thank Jeremy Truitt for setting up the audio so that band director Marissa Boyton and choir director Hunter Schuur could provide the music and voices for everyone to hear. We appreciated that Nick Saltzman stuck around all day to take photos and for the students who came out to get things started,” Carlson said. “It was so was great to see all our friends who came out to support this fundraiser for the students of Dowagiac Union Schools. The weather cooperated again this year and we definitely look forward to continuing this tradition of success next year. Thank you one and all, and ‘Go Chieftains.’”

The Chieftain Golf Outing Committee consists of Tom Carlson, chairman; Larry Crandall, Terrie Foster, Martha Hassle, Deb Heeter, Dee Herman, John Juroff, Stacy Leversen, Brent Nate and Krista Smith.