Cass Area Artists announces Judge’s Choice winners

CASSOPOLIS — Dozens of artists and art enthusiasts gathered at the Cass County Administration Building Saturday to view more than 80 pieces created by Michiana artists.

During the reception hosted by Cass Area Artists, a regional group designed to promote and connect artists, 10 artists were recognized with Judges’ Choice awards.

Sarah Ayers, owner of Patch and Remington, an experimental art space in Marcellus, served as judge for the contest. Born in Dowagiac, Ayers attended Andrews University in Berrien Springs before moving to New York City to pursue a career in art and curation. There, she worked as a curatorial fellow and gallery director. Her exhibitions were reviewed in The New Yorker and the New York Times.

Ayers selected following artists as winners in their respective categories:

Painting: Kim Sawyer

Watercolor: Ruth Andrews

Drawing: Madison Beck

Mixed Media: Beth Kane

Ceramics: Dean Hill

Wood: Mike Slaski

Photography: Lena Matlis

Fiber: Diana Munro

Pastel: Lois Koel

Best In Show: Neil Benham

The gallery is open to the public through Nov. 4 at the County building, 120 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis. A People’s Choice award will be awarded to the artist with the most votes from the public. The public is encouraged to visit the courthouse during business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, to view the images and select a favorite.