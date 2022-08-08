South Bend woman injured in single-vehicle Mason Township crash

Published 4:02 pm Monday, August 8, 2022

By Max Harden

MASON TOWNSHIP — A South Bend woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Mason Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

At 5:30 a.m. Monday, CCSO deputies responded to a personal injury accident that occurred on Grange Street in Mason Township. South Bend resident Devine Stoner, 47, was traveling eastbound on Grange Street when she struck a large tree in the roadway. Stoner was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, and alcohol was not a factor.  

Porter Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene and transported Stoner to Elkhart Hospital for her injuries.

