Mary E. Labar

Aug. 29, 1942-Aug. 6, 2022

Mary Elaine Labar, 79, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Aug. 29, 1942, in South Bend, Indiana, to Ross and Maxene VanKirk.

She married Marc A. Labar Dec. 13, 1974, in Cassopolis.

Mary enjoyed cooking and her grandchildren will miss her chicken and noodles and apple cake. She loved dogs. Mary loved to take care of her home and working in the yard. She enjoyed planting flowers and raking in the fall. She cherished the times she and Marc spent in Florida. Her daughters will miss the long phone conversations they enjoyed most days.

Mary will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of forty-seven years, Marc A. Labar of Cassopolis; daughters, Patty (Glenn) Killoren of Cassopolis, Kandy (Larry Souers) Fitzsimons of Edwardsburg; Tracee (Tom) Pierce of Lake Orion; son, John Ross Fitzsimons of Berlin, Germany; grandchildren, Nicole (Shane) Ditty of South Bend, Indiana, Connor (Taylor) Killoren of Indianapolis, Ryan (Emma) Killoren of Carmel, Indiana, Erin (Chad) King of Knots, Indiana, Patrick (Stacy) King of Elkhart, Indiana, Alexandra (Ben) King of Elkhart, Indiana; great grandchildren, Lillie, Emma, Addilyn, Karsyn, Korry, Kase, Vera, and Rory.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sharon Robinson.

Family and friends will gather from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Mary will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery in a private service.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Mary be made to Cass County Animal Control and Shelter, 323 M-62, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.