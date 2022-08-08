Honor Credit Union provides electronic scoring table for Bobcats

NILES — When Brandywine Athletic Director David Sidenbender went searching for a partner to help provide a new electronic scoring table, he turned to Honor Credit Union in Niles.

Honor came through in a big way as it purchased the new scoring table that will be used for volleyball, boys and girls basketball, along with wrestling.

Sidenbender approached Honor Credit Union about six weeks ago, according to Karol Behrle, community assistant vice president. The middle portion of the scoring table is electronic and will be used to display anything from upcoming contests to sponsor ads to graphics and logos.

On the left end of the table is the Honor Credit Union logo, while on the right end is the Brandywine Bobcat logo.

“We here at Brandywine are grateful Honor Credit Union helped us out with this new scorer’s table,” Sidenbender said. “It’s state of the art and will provide opportunities to create a new revenue stream for athletics by selling ads on the LED display it has. We will be reaching out to other local businesses as well to allow for advertising and supporting our great sports programs. Honor Credit Union is an awesome organization. Karol and her team do a superb job in networking with, and helping support, local school systems and sports programs.”