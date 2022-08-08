Health department issues boil water warning for Nubour Neighorhood

DOWAGIAC — The Van Buren Cass District Health Department has issued a water boil advisory for the Nubour neighborhood in Wayne Township.

The health department is asking residents in that area to boil their water before using.

The City of Dowagiac Nubour Booster Station lost pressure and contamination may have occurred according to a release from the health department.

“Due to a drop in pressure in the water supply, bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system,” the statement said. “Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment. Corrective measures are currently being understaken to correct the situation.

“Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food. Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Continue using boiled water until further notice. Laboratory analysis will be complete in approximately 24 hours.”

The first report of lost pressure occurred at 9:15 a.m. and the pressure was restored at approximately 9:30 a.m.

For more information, contact Jared LeClerq of Veolia at (616) 445-3234 or jared.leclercq@veolia.com.