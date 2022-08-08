GLIAC signs record-setting media rights deal with FloSports

BIG RAPIDS — The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and FloSports Monday announced a record-setting media rights partnership establishing the partnership as the largest NCAA Division II rights deal to date.

FloSports will become the exclusive streaming platform for the GLIAC and will broadcast over 900 games annually across 21 conference sports including football, basketball, softball, lacrosse, volleyball and more. The four-year partnership that runs through the 2026 season is scheduled to begin on Aug. 25, with the defending GLIAC champion Parkside men’s soccer team facing off against Quincy in nonconference action.

The partnership with FloSports provides the GLIAC a robust digital platform to deliver a higher quality broadcasting experience to fans of the conference’s sports. In close collaboration, FloSports and the GLIAC will broadcast its championship-winning athletic programs to a wider audience of college sports fans across multiple digital platforms enabling fans to watch games anywhere, anytime and both live and on-demand. FloSports will also offer additional news, analysis, and other editorial coverage of GLIAC sports and athletes. Since the 2000-2001 academic year, the GLIAC has claimed 25 Division II team championship titles including four football, three women’s soccer, 11 women’s basketball, three women’s cross country, and one volleyball championship along with dozens of individual athlete titles.

“We are thrilled to enter into this landmark collaboration with FloSports,” said GLIAC Commissioner Kris Dunbar. “FloSports’ standing as a proven innovator and leader in sports streaming will help to further enhance the conference’s status as a frontrunner in the realm of NCAA Division II athletics. For our fans, this agreement means we will be able to provide them access to a single site where GLIAC competitions across all sports will be available for live viewing.”

“The athletic talent and level of competition within the GLIAC and its member universities represent some of the best in NCAA college sports,” said Chris Keldorf, Sr. Director, Global Rights Acquisition, FloSports. “We’ve aligned with an incredible partner with Commissioner Dunbar, her team and the Athletic Directors across the conference. FloSports is proud to make an investment into the conference to showcase these programs to their fans and a wider audience around the country.”

The agreement marks the eighth conference to partner with FloSports in efforts to bolster their teams and athlete visibility with a transformative digital platform. Through agreements with BIG EAST, Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), South Atlantic Conference (SAC), Atlantic Hockey Association (AHA), Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA), Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA), Gulf South Conference (GSC), Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF), FloSports has strengthened and enhanced fan connectivity with compelling content and premium production.

GLIAC fans can sign up for an annual subscription to FloSports at flosports.link/3oPmh5x. Also, anyone who subscribes using a GLIAC member institution domain (.edu) e-mail address will be eligible for an additional discounted subscription rate. GLIAC member institutions will share more information about these plans directly with students, staff, and fans. Any subscription provides access to the entire award-winning FloSports platform that also includes over 25 vertical sports categories including combat sports, motorsports, cheerleading, hockey, rugby, track-and-field/cross-country and more. FloSports is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.