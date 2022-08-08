Brandywine offering counseling following death of a student

NILES — Brandywine Community Schools Superintendent Travis Walker sent a letter to district students following the death of a student Friday.

In the letter, Walker said that counselors would be available at the Brandywine Middle School-High School Monday.

No further information is available at this time.

Here is Walker’s letter:

“Good evening Bobcats,

As many of you have probably heard, we lost a member of our Bobcat family on Friday. Out of respect for the family, I am not releasing the name of the individual, but I know many of you are already aware of the passing of a member of the Class of 2023.

“My heart not only goes out to him and his family but to all those of you who were close with this young man, and who may be adversely affected by his passing. Several have already shared kind words with me about what an outstanding individual he was. This is no doubt a tragic loss to our Bobcat family. Please know that we are here to support you during this trying time. Counselors will be available at the MSHS tomorrow, Monday, August 8th, and we will be working to come up with plans of how to provide additional support as we move forward.

‘I would encourage you to seek help if you are struggling to find ways to cope with this tragic loss. Please know that you are loved and valued, and while we mourn the loss of one of our own, we want to make sure that you feel supported during this most difficult time. I can’t stress enough that we are here to support you in whatever you may need. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you as you work through these emotions.”

Sincerely,

Mr. Walker