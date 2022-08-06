Local man sentenced for criminal sexual conduct

CASSOPOLIS — A Grand Junction man already in prison from a Berrien County conviction for criminal sexual conduct and breaking and entering received another prison sentence Friday. The new sentence will be concurrent with the one he is already serving.

William Yeager III, 27, of Grand Junction, pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct against an incapacitated individual as a habitual offender and was sentenced to two years 10 months to 10 years in prison. He has credit for 93 days served and must pay $1,048 in fines and costs. He must register as a sex offender.

The incident occurred Jan. 6 when he, his girlfriend and the 19 year old victim attended a party in Cass County. He had sexual relations with the victim while she was unconscious.

“He certainly is reaping the realities of his lifestyle of drugs, alcohol and sex,” Fitz said. “This was not consensual. The bottom line is that if someone is unconscious, don’t have sex with them.”