Intentionally set fire damages Rotary Park dugout

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Fire Department responded to a smoke investigation at 501 Riverside Drive at 12:15 a.m. where it found a working fire in one of the dugouts at Rotary Park Saturday.

An off-duty lieutenant arrived at the scene and advise the incoming engine and truck crew of the fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished and overhauled without incident. However, the structure did suffer from moderate damage.

Initial investigation shows the fire to be set intentionally. Anyone with information on this incident please contact the Dowagiac Fire Department at (269) 782-9563 or the Dowagiac Police Department at (269) 782-6689.