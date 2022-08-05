Thrill on The Hill, a special event unique to Buchanan

BUCHANAN — Thrill on the Hill is a special event unique to Buchanan.

The city transforms the large hill that runs down Front St. towards downtown into what we believe is the longest street-running water slide in the country. At more than 500 hundred feet long, this marvel of modern-day engineering is constructed over a period of several days with over 500 tons of sand, 20 truckloads of large concrete blocks, 5,000 square feet of plastic liner, a massive rubber base and even some recycled wrestling mats.

The construction team includes local contractor Affordable Asphalt, Buchanan Department of Public Works, and Buchanan Water and Cemetery Departments. The Buchanan Fire Department provides the water that brings the slide to life. Locals bring their own tubes and fly down the hill getting the thrill of their life. Food, drinks, live music, and other entertainment make it a fun-filled weekend for all ages.

To really know Buchanan, you must experience Thrill on the Hill. “Thrill” as the locals call it, is going on thru this weekend, from noon to 10 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.