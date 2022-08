Cass County Fair poultry and goat results

CASSOPOLIS — Competition continued at the 2022 Cass County Fair in poultry and goats Thursday.

Here are the results:

Poultry Results

Champion Broiler Chicken

Carter Newland

Champion Roaster Chicken

Erionna Dussel

Champion Heavyweight Chicken

Paul Thomas

Champion Market Duck

Kyleigh Stamper

Champion Market Goose

Adi Jones

Champion Market Tom Turkey

Mason Boyer

Champion Market Hen Turkey

Knox McCoy

Goat Results

Grand Champion Dairy Market

Madison Marshal

Grand Champion Meat Market

Adam Staff

Grand Champion Non-Dairy Cross

Blaine Belakovich

Meat Type

Champion Lightweight

Ryan Masten

Champion Mediumweight

Adam Starr

Champion Heavyweight

Chase Johnson

Daily Type

Champion Lightweight

Allie Johnson

Champion Mediumweight

Fisher Mosher

Champion Heavyweight

Madison Marshall

Non-Dairy Cross Type

Champion Lightweight

Ethan Stout

Champion Mediumweight

Blane Belakovich

Champion Heavyweight

Avery Bergen

Goat Showmanship Results

Champion Showman

Brianna Stockwell

Reserve Showman

Holly Lawson

Dairy Type Showmanship

Senior Division

Holly Lawson Allie Johnson Connor Weston Ashley Gonzalez Fisher Mosher Julia Sheets

Intermediate Division

Nyla Hover Ethen Herring Evan Kniss Montana Mosher

Junior Division

Haley White Camryn Tyrakowski Evertt Smith Mena Hover Isabel Kennedy Keria Amessa

Beginning Division

Colin Herring Eleanor Higley Ann Thomas Kendall Isabel Gavin Schmidt

Non-Dairy Type Showmanship

Senior Division

Brianna Stockwell McKayla Dopkowski Jena Bradley Kaden Sandora Abbiegaile Sours Ryan Masten

Intermediate Division

Deanna Cross Adam Starr Zachary Wiggins Taylor Costanza Johannah McDonald Jacob LaPorte

Junior Division

Chase Johnson Hunter Steinman Bryce Hedrick Brandon VanOverberge Allison Reed Caiden Freeman

Beginning Division