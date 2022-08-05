Alzheimer’s patient located by Cass County Sheriff’s Office K9

CASSOPOLIS — A 73-year-old patient with Alzheimer’s was found by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of K9 Neera Thursday evening.

Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Hoffman Road in Penn Township to search for the 73-year-old women, who family members said she had went for a walk, but they were unable to locate her for more than an hour.

Cass County Sheriff K9 “Neera” located the track for the woman, and was found a short distance behind the residence on the edge of a large field.

Pride Care Ambulance was requested to respond to the location to evaluate the woman for heat exhaustion.