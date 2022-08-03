April 6, 1982-July 24, 2022

Walter Ward Cheney, Jr, 40, of Niles, MI passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Spectrum Health Lakeland of St. Joseph, MI.

Ward was born on April 6, 1982, in Niles, MI. Ward enjoyed spending his spare time coaching youth sports, doing demolition derby, and was always hunting and doing things out doors. Family always came first to Ward, but nothing came before his children. Ward also had a unwavering love for Notre Dame.

He is survived by his better half, Liz McDonald; daughter, Morgan Cheney/Dylan Vankirk; sons, Walter “Lil Ward” Cheney III, Keilyn Cheney; mother, Shirley Schultz; sisters, Janet Phillips/Schultz, Chasity Schultz, Kasey Bixler, Hailey Cheney, Charity Cheney, Robin Cheney and many nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Walter W. Cheney Sr.; and brother, Nicolas Cheney.

Celebration of life will be held by the family at F.O.P. On Aug. 9 at 531 N. State St. Niles, MI from 1-5 p.m.

The family are asking to bring a dish to pass and then following the celebration of life we will be meeting at Joey Armadillos. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, MI.