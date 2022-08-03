Sept. 24, 1959-July 29, 2022

Teresa Diane Earl, 62, of Niles, MI, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022.

She was born September 24, 1959 in Niles, MI to the late Myrtle and John Harpole. Teresa graduated from Niles High School. She enjoyed gardening, but most of all she enjoyed helping others any way that she could.

Teresa is survived by her daughters, Denise Harpole, Korie Earl; daughter-in-law, Amanda Harpole;step-son, Jeff Stacy; stepdaughters, Tammie, Shannon, Heather Earl; brother, Ralph Harpole; sister-in-laws, Vera Harpole, Debbie Harpole, Roxanne Hunt; nieces, Amy Harpole, Kari Harpole, Tara Miller; nephews, John Harpole, Doyle Harpole, Johnathan Harpole; 7 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Myrtle and John; husband, Ron Earl; son, Brandon Harpole; brothers, James Harpole, Oliver Harpole, Gary Harpole, Ronnie Harpole, and Doyle Harpole.

Visitation for Teresa will be held at 4 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Funeral service will follow the visitation beginning at 6 pm. Burial will be held at a later date at Silverbrook Cemetery, Niles. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.