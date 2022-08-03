Sparks wins Champion Showman in Beef
Published 5:08 pm Wednesday, August 3, 2022
CASSOPOLIS — Kyla Sparks was the Champion Showman at the Cass County Fair Beef Showmanship competition Wednesday.
Jena Bradley was the Reserved Champion Showman.
Here are the rest of the showmanship results.
Beef Showmanship Results
Champion Showman
Kyla Sparks
Reserved Champion Showman
Jena Bradley
Senior Division
- Kyla Sparks
- Jena Bradley
- Mary Tharp
- Emily Tharp
- Brianna Stockwell
- Mallory Dohm
Junior Division
- Kole Sparks
- Anna Peterson
- Evie Lock
- Mason Ausra
- Chase Johnson
- Isaiah Walker
Intermediate Division
- Seth Newland
- Jackson Whitmyer
- Mason Smego
- Ella Richmond
- Chart Sobecki
- Azariah Brenneman
Beginner Division
- Kavin Sparks
- Zane Lock
- Madelyn Osbeck
- Reese Hoff
- Isabella Peterson
- Virginia Peterson