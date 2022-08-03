Sparks wins Champion Showman in Beef

Published 5:08 pm Wednesday, August 3, 2022

CASSOPOLIS — Kyla Sparks was the Champion Showman at the Cass County Fair Beef Showmanship competition Wednesday.

Jena Bradley was the Reserved Champion Showman.

Here are the rest of the showmanship results.

 

Beef Showmanship Results

Champion Showman

Kyla Sparks

Reserved Champion Showman

Jena Bradley

 

Senior Division

  1. Kyla Sparks
  2. Jena Bradley
  3. Mary Tharp
  4. Emily Tharp
  5. Brianna Stockwell
  6. Mallory Dohm

 

Junior Division

  1. Kole Sparks
  2. Anna Peterson
  3. Evie Lock
  4. Mason Ausra
  5. Chase Johnson
  6. Isaiah Walker

 

Intermediate Division

  1. Seth Newland
  2. Jackson Whitmyer
  3. Mason Smego
  4. Ella Richmond
  5. Chart Sobecki
  6. Azariah Brenneman

 

Beginner Division

  1. Kavin Sparks
  2. Zane Lock
  3. Madelyn Osbeck
  4. Reese Hoff
  5. Isabella Peterson
  6. Virginia Peterson

