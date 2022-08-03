Dec. 5, 1932-July 29, 2022

Imogene “Jean” Julia Hollingsworth, 89, of Niles, MI, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 29, 2022, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all of us.

Imogene was born Dec. 5, 1932. in Hannibal, MO to the late Julia Barr and Monteville Clark. On Aug. 2, 1950, she married Russel G. Hollingsworth in St. Louis, MO. Imogene and her late husband Russ spent many years living in Missouri and California before settling in Michigan in 1969.

Those who knew Imogene, knew that spending time with her family was when she was at her happiest. She enjoyed traveling to visit family, often making trips to Missouri and Colorado. Those who also knew her, knew she was never short of cracking a joke and making her family feel like the most important people in the world.

In her earlier years, you could find Imogene gardening with her husband, and taking her grandchildren out in the field with her to pick fresh veggies and fruits. She had a knack for crafts and making nothing into something beautiful — crocheting beautiful blankets for her loved ones and creating flower arrangements for weddings.

If she wasn’t creating, she was playing cards, traveling, camping, gardening, and spoiling her family with her signature biscuits and gravy, banana pudding, and cheeseburgers.

The biggest blessing she leaves behind is how hard she taught her family to love, and the bond she created for all of them.

She is survived by her children, John (Donna) Hollingsworth, Deborah (Charlie) Lintner, James (Julie) Hollingsworth, Sherry Hollingsworth, Marla (Ronald) Bailey, Vickie (Tom) Spain; sister Mecy (Marion) Tilquist; grandchildren, Robbie (Connie) Hollingsworth, Jayson (Crystal) Hollingsworth, Don (Shaylan) Bennett, Samantha (Eric) Gawel, Melisa (Reid) Heibel, Ashley (Kraig) Glidden, Charity Hollingsworth, Meredith Hollingsworth, Marty (Jiaxuan) Morrissey, Lindsey (Rocky) Troxell, Ronald “Scott” Bailey, Whitney Spain, Brian (Karah) Spain; and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Imogene is preceded in death by her parents, Julia and Oscar Barr; and father, Monteville Clark; husband, Russell Hollingsworth; brothers, Monteville “Monty” Clark Jr., and Ralph Clark.

Visitation for Imogene will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan, MI with the celebration of life beginning at Noon, and services starting at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens Niles, MI. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Imogene to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.