Cass County millages and bond proposals lead with 50 percent of the vote in
Published 12:07 am Wednesday, August 3, 2022
CASSOPOLIS — With 50 percent of the votes counted, all the proposal on the Cass County ballot were leading as of 11 p.m. in unofficial results from Tuesday’s Primary Election.
The Edwardsburg Schools Bonding Proposal had 382 yes votes compared to 349 no votes, while the Cassopolis Schools Sinking Fund Millage had 708 votes compared to 687 no votes.
The Cass District Library Millage had yes votes leading no votes 1,628 to 1,503.
Cass County Central Dispatch’s renewal proposal was easily winning 2,843 to 1,317.
No results were available in Ontwa Township for a pair of Ambulance Service renewal proposals.
In contested local races Mary Howle led Michael Laylin 390 to 308 for the Republican nomination for Cass County Commissioner in the 5th District. In the 8th District, Dwight W. Dyes trails R.J. Lee for the Republican nomination, 177-131. There were no results in the Republican race for Cass County’s 6th District as of 11 p.m.
Karla Mendenhall leads Debra L. Glaze 203 to 170 in the race for Jefferson Township Treasurer.
In the state race for the Republican nomination for Governor, Tudor M. Dixon had a big lead over Ryan D. Kelley and Garrett Soldano. Dixon had 1,251 votes compared to 709 for Kelley and 604 for Soldano.
Tim Walberg led Sherry O’Donnell 1,793 to 1,236 in the race for the Republication nomination for Representative in Congress for the 5th District. Jonathan Lindsey led Kim LaSata 1,759 to 1,351 to the Republican nomination for State Senator in the newly created 17th District.
Steve Carra led a field of four candidates for the Republican nomination for Representative in State Legislature for the 36th District with 920 votes. Scott McGraw was second with 755 votes. In the Republican race for the Representative in State Legislature or the 37th District, Brad Paquette led JD Haughey 590 to 108.
This story will be updated as more results are reported.
Cass County Election Results
(As of 11 p.m.)
Governor (REP)
Tudor M. Dixon 1,251
Ryan D. Kelley 708
Ralph Rebrandt 122
Kevin Rinke 362
Garrett Soldano 604
Write-ins
Elizabeth Ann Adkisson 0
Justin Paul Blackburn 0
James Elmer Craig 0
Representative in Congress 5th District (REP)
Sherry O’Donnell 1,238
Tim Walberg 1,793
Write-ins
Elizabeth A. Ferszi 0
Bryan J. Trouten 0
State Senator 17th District (REP)
Kim LaSata 1,351
Jonathan Lindsey 1,759
Representative in State Legislature 38th District (REP)
Steve Cara 920
Jack Coleman 268
Scott McGraw 755
Jerry Solis 417
Representative in State Legislature 37th District (REP)
JD Haughey 108
Brad Paquette 590
County Commissioner 5th District (REP)
Mary Howle 390
Michael Laylin 308
County Commissioner 6th District (REP)
Samuel Barrera 0
Betsy Carls 0
County Commissioner 8th District (REP)
Dwight D. Dyes 131
R.J. Lee 177
Township Treasurer for Jefferson Township
Partial Term (REP)
Debra L. Glaze 170
Karla Mendenhall 203
Ballot Proposals
Cass County 911 Central Dispatch
Yes 2,843
No 1,317
Cass District Library Millage
Yes 1,628
No 1,503
Ontwa Township Proposal for Ambulance
Service Millage Renewal I
Yes 0
No 0
Ontwa Township Proposal for Ambulance
Service Millage Renewal II
Yes 0
No 0
Volinia Township Road Millage
Yes 150
No 90
Cassopolis Schools Sinking Fund Millage
Yes 708
No 667
Edwardsburg Schools Bonding Proposal
Yes 362
No 349