Cass County millages and bond proposals lead with 50 percent of the vote in

CASSOPOLIS — With 50 percent of the votes counted, all the proposal on the Cass County ballot were leading as of 11 p.m. in unofficial results from Tuesday’s Primary Election.

The Edwardsburg Schools Bonding Proposal had 382 yes votes compared to 349 no votes, while the Cassopolis Schools Sinking Fund Millage had 708 votes compared to 687 no votes.

The Cass District Library Millage had yes votes leading no votes 1,628 to 1,503.

Cass County Central Dispatch’s renewal proposal was easily winning 2,843 to 1,317.

No results were available in Ontwa Township for a pair of Ambulance Service renewal proposals.

In contested local races Mary Howle led Michael Laylin 390 to 308 for the Republican nomination for Cass County Commissioner in the 5th District. In the 8th District, Dwight W. Dyes trails R.J. Lee for the Republican nomination, 177-131. There were no results in the Republican race for Cass County’s 6th District as of 11 p.m.

Karla Mendenhall leads Debra L. Glaze 203 to 170 in the race for Jefferson Township Treasurer.

In the state race for the Republican nomination for Governor, Tudor M. Dixon had a big lead over Ryan D. Kelley and Garrett Soldano. Dixon had 1,251 votes compared to 709 for Kelley and 604 for Soldano.

Tim Walberg led Sherry O’Donnell 1,793 to 1,236 in the race for the Republication nomination for Representative in Congress for the 5th District. Jonathan Lindsey led Kim LaSata 1,759 to 1,351 to the Republican nomination for State Senator in the newly created 17th District.

Steve Carra led a field of four candidates for the Republican nomination for Representative in State Legislature for the 36th District with 920 votes. Scott McGraw was second with 755 votes. In the Republican race for the Representative in State Legislature or the 37th District, Brad Paquette led JD Haughey 590 to 108.

This story will be updated as more results are reported.

Cass County Election Results

(As of 11 p.m.)

Governor (REP)

Tudor M. Dixon 1,251

Ryan D. Kelley 708

Ralph Rebrandt 122

Kevin Rinke 362

Garrett Soldano 604

Write-ins

Elizabeth Ann Adkisson 0

Justin Paul Blackburn 0

James Elmer Craig 0

Representative in Congress 5th District (REP)

Sherry O’Donnell 1,238

Tim Walberg 1,793

Write-ins

Elizabeth A. Ferszi 0

Bryan J. Trouten 0

State Senator 17th District (REP)

Kim LaSata 1,351

Jonathan Lindsey 1,759

Representative in State Legislature 38th District (REP)

Steve Cara 920

Jack Coleman 268

Scott McGraw 755

Jerry Solis 417

Representative in State Legislature 37th District (REP)

JD Haughey 108

Brad Paquette 590

County Commissioner 5th District (REP)

Mary Howle 390

Michael Laylin 308

County Commissioner 6th District (REP)

Samuel Barrera 0

Betsy Carls 0

County Commissioner 8th District (REP)

Dwight D. Dyes 131

R.J. Lee 177

Township Treasurer for Jefferson Township

Partial Term (REP)

Debra L. Glaze 170

Karla Mendenhall 203

Ballot Proposals

Cass County 911 Central Dispatch

Yes 2,843

No 1,317

Cass District Library Millage

Yes 1,628

No 1,503

Ontwa Township Proposal for Ambulance

Service Millage Renewal I

Yes 0

No 0

Ontwa Township Proposal for Ambulance

Service Millage Renewal II

Yes 0

No 0

Volinia Township Road Millage

Yes 150

No 90

Cassopolis Schools Sinking Fund Millage

Yes 708

No 667

Edwardsburg Schools Bonding Proposal

Yes 362

No 349