Cass County Fair Indiana Pulling League results

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Fair kicked off its motorized madness Tuesday night in the grandstand with the Indiana Pulling League competition.

Pullers competed in three divisions in front of a large crowd.

Indiana Pulling League

Cass County Fair Results

King of the Hill 15 MPH

Goose Graves Wild Goose Chase 333.65 14.5 mph Randy Miller Mongo 320.95 14.7 mph Fred Jessup Case 1070 320.36 13.9 mph Cameron Mendenhall Johnny Moss 318.42 15.0 mph Lillian Moore Frank 316.94 14.0 mph Scott Weich Somebody’s Problem 308.71 14.0 mph Brandon Klann Dead Man’s Hand 299.53 13.5 mph Jordan Rice Red Donkey 297.94 14.4 mph Jesse Bement Harvester Prime 309.65 15.2 mph DQ Jeremy Gross Chop Top 40 316.58 15.4 mph DQ Matt Fulmer The Enforcer 309.35 15.8 mph DQ Heath Weich Rumor Has It 340.07 15.9 mph DQ

Super Farm

Ryan Masten Thumpin Pumpkin 316.59 Jason Bentzer Plastic Money 311.65 Stan Warda Hammerin Hank 309.06 Ben Ross Twisted Decision 302.47 Jon Silsby Crop Doctor 298.82

Heavy Super Stock Combo