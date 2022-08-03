Cass County Fair Indiana Pulling League results

Published 3:27 pm Wednesday, August 3, 2022

By Staff Report

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Fair kicked off its motorized madness Tuesday night in the grandstand with the Indiana Pulling League competition.

Pullers competed in three divisions in front of a large crowd.

 

Indiana Pulling League

Cass County Fair Results

King of the Hill 15 MPH

  1. Goose Graves Wild Goose Chase 333.65 14.5 mph
  2. Randy Miller Mongo 320.95 14.7 mph
  3. Fred Jessup Case 1070 320.36 13.9 mph
  4. Cameron Mendenhall Johnny Moss 318.42 15.0 mph
  5. Lillian Moore Frank 316.94 14.0 mph
  6. Scott Weich Somebody’s Problem 308.71 14.0 mph
  7. Brandon Klann Dead Man’s Hand 299.53 13.5 mph
  8. Jordan Rice Red Donkey 297.94 14.4 mph
  9. Jesse Bement Harvester Prime 309.65 15.2 mph DQ
  10. Jeremy Gross Chop Top 40 316.58 15.4 mph DQ
  11. Matt Fulmer The Enforcer 309.35 15.8 mph DQ
  12. Heath Weich Rumor Has It 340.07 15.9 mph DQ

 

Super Farm

  1. Ryan Masten Thumpin Pumpkin 316.59
  2. Jason Bentzer Plastic Money 311.65
  3. Stan Warda Hammerin Hank 309.06
  4. Ben Ross Twisted Decision 302.47
  5. Jon Silsby Crop Doctor 298.82

 

Heavy Super Stock Combo

  1. Kurt Adair Twisted Sisters 305.18
  2. Kevin Smith Buckshot Reloaded 280.72
  3. Greg Hilder Twisted Decision 279.82
  4. Joe Moore Dirty Deeds 277.58
  5. Kalob Krom Legacy 197.33

 

More Sports

Roadrunners win Pin Ryan Regional championship

Daily Data: Wednesday, Aug. 3

MHSAA launches new website

Daily Data: Tuesday, Aug. 2

Print Article