Cass County Fair Indiana Pulling League results
Published 3:27 pm Wednesday, August 3, 2022
CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Fair kicked off its motorized madness Tuesday night in the grandstand with the Indiana Pulling League competition.
Pullers competed in three divisions in front of a large crowd.
King of the Hill 15 MPH
- Goose Graves Wild Goose Chase 333.65 14.5 mph
- Randy Miller Mongo 320.95 14.7 mph
- Fred Jessup Case 1070 320.36 13.9 mph
- Cameron Mendenhall Johnny Moss 318.42 15.0 mph
- Lillian Moore Frank 316.94 14.0 mph
- Scott Weich Somebody’s Problem 308.71 14.0 mph
- Brandon Klann Dead Man’s Hand 299.53 13.5 mph
- Jordan Rice Red Donkey 297.94 14.4 mph
- Jesse Bement Harvester Prime 309.65 15.2 mph DQ
- Jeremy Gross Chop Top 40 316.58 15.4 mph DQ
- Matt Fulmer The Enforcer 309.35 15.8 mph DQ
- Heath Weich Rumor Has It 340.07 15.9 mph DQ
Super Farm
- Ryan Masten Thumpin Pumpkin 316.59
- Jason Bentzer Plastic Money 311.65
- Stan Warda Hammerin Hank 309.06
- Ben Ross Twisted Decision 302.47
- Jon Silsby Crop Doctor 298.82
Heavy Super Stock Combo
- Kurt Adair Twisted Sisters 305.18
- Kevin Smith Buckshot Reloaded 280.72
- Greg Hilder Twisted Decision 279.82
- Joe Moore Dirty Deeds 277.58
- Kalob Krom Legacy 197.33