17-year-old Dowagiac resident dies after striking tree

DOWAGIAC — A 17-year-old Dowagiac resident was killed when a tree limb fell on his vehicle causing him to leave the road and strike a tree on Peavine Street and California Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Landen Taggart was traveling west bound on Peavine Street at approximately 4:29 p.m. when a large tree limb fell on the vehicle. The limb damaged the cab of the vehicle, spinning the limb in the roadway, while the vehicle continued west bound.

The vehicle then struck another tree on the side of the road. Emergency personnel found the driver to be deceased due to his injuries.

A Seatbelt was used in the crash and alcohol/narcotics are not suspected.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Pokagon Tribal Police, Michigan State Police, Indian Lake Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance.

This crash remains under investigation at this time.