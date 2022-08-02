Thomas L. Hartsell, Sr.

March 7, 1937-July 22, 2022

Thomas Lyle Hartsell, Sr., age 85, of Cassopolis, left us for his Lord and Savior Friday, July 22, 2022, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began March 7, 1937 in Three Rivers, Michigan, the oldest of three children born to the union of Claire and Doris (Cox) Hartsell.

Tom was an amazing athlete in school, competing in basketball, football and track. His big passion was being a member of FFA under the direction of Ross Beatty. Tom graduated from Cassopolis High school in 1954. In September of 1954, he married Sherry Barnett. To that union four children were born.

In July of 1978 her married Donna Merriman. Tom and Donna loved traveling to the northern peninsula of Michigan, spending every summer up north and sometimes the fall season also. From the middle of September to the end of December, Tom was in his glory with his favorite time of year, enjoying everything from hunting season to football.

Tom was a hard worker who provided any way he could for his family, sometimes working more than one job at a time. He worked with his father, Claire, at Hartsell and Sons Painting and Sandblasting, and also cutting trees, at which he suffered a serious leg injury with a chainsaw.

Tom was also co-owner of The Ranger Inn Bar in Cassopolis and he continued working for the Village of Cassopolis maintenance department after retiring.

In his younger years Tom worked for DeRose Industries and Bivouac Industries and also drove race cars at Cassopolis and Mottville Speedway. He was also the voice for many years announcing Cassopolis football games.

Tom will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one daughter, Charmin (Daniel) Ruth of Cassopolis; two sons, Thomas Hartsell, Jr. of Cassopolis, Timothy (Tina) Hartsell of Cassopolis; six grandchildren, Eric (Victoria Toney) Ruth of Cassopolis, Barbie (Frank) Starr of Niles, Cassie (Ralph) Conrod of Sturgis, Scott (Megan) Hartsell of Woodburn, Indiana, Emily Hartsell of Grand Rapids, Jeremiah (MacKenzie) Hartsell of Elkhart; ten great grandchildren, Adam Starr, Ellie Starr, Maddie Yuhas, Allie Conrod, Kylie Conrod, Paisley Conrod, twins, Tyler Conrod and Lane Conrod, Easton Ruth, Owen Ruth, and another on the way; two sisters, Jennifer Grames, Valerie Vantilburg; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Scott Hartsell; his granddaughter, Katie Lynn Ruth; his second wife, Donna; and his best friend, Dan Bates, Sr.

Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 (Tom was adamant about no one missing work) for a graveside service in Prairie Grove Cemetery (Penn Road north of M-60) in Penn Township, where Tom’s remains will be laid to rest beside his wife, Donna.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Tom be made to Cass County Council on Aging, Post Office Box 5, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.