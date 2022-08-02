There will be a memorial service held for Maureen K. Wilson on Friday, Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Niles, Michigan.

Maureen was a teacher at St. Mary’s for 30-plus years and a member of the parish there. She was a favorite teacher to many in that she made learning fun and loved to read aloud to her students with special voices for each character. Students knew they were seen and heard with Mrs. Wilson and she was very good at her job. She was a well-known character in the community as well and was involved in several organizations.

Maureen passed away on March 17. She was loved by many and will be missed.