Cass County Fair rodeo, truck and tractor pull , hog results
Published 3:39 pm Tuesday, August 2, 2022
CASSOPOLIS — The 2022 Cass County Fair grandstand entertainment kicked off Sunday with the Street Legal truck and tractor pulls.
On Monday, fairgoers say a different kind of horsepower at the Super Kickers Rodeo took center stage.
On Tuesday, the Market Hog and Hog Showmanship competitions were held.
Super Kickers Rodeo
“Til You Can’t” Summer Tour
Cass County Fair Results
Bull Riding
John Braska 83
Collin Wheeler 71
Girls Barrel Racing
Jodi Loosenort 13.640
Ashley Baumbach 13.701
Lorrie Hagenbuch 13.705
Nicole Rawlings 13.777
Madeline Grothaus 13.829
Angela Farris 13.830
Street Legal Pickup Truck and Semi-Tractor Pulls
Street League Truck Pull
Gas Class
Joe Seuits 239.220
Jimmie Kelley 215.400
Joe Kindig 207.450
Collin Bogue 144.620
Wyatt Kelley 91.190
Diesel Class
Jeremy Miller 397.610
Shane Dinges 378.020
Ashton Vandermarkt 347.190
Caleb Maines 347.130
Aaron Swartzendruber 341.130
Corey Hoopingarner 317.470
Dawson Web 269.410
Dalton Powers 247.990
Joseph Baron 217.870
Joe Kindig 213.810
Spencer Harmon 199.570
Modified Semis
Cameron Mendenhall 305.530
Jesse Bement 276.820
Semis
Chad Breseman 297.590
Jesse Bement 276.820
Tractors
Cameron Mendenhall 349.360
Jesse Bement 325.650
Jeremy Gross 320.710
Steve Vassar 283.590
Jordan Rice 270.640
Farm Stock Tractor Pull
8,000 Light Weight Class
Alex Rutkowske
Paul Schultze
Lane Ehninger
Bob Stauffer
Jeff Miller
Jesse Bement
10,000 Medium Weight
Paul Schultze
Bill Marsh
Ben LaPorte
Dustin LaPorte
Jeff Fester
Robert Walker
10,000 Medium 10 MPH
Matthew Moore
Brett Totzke
Allen Miller
12,000 Heavy Weight
Nick Marsh
Brett Marschke
Jacob Withers
Jesse Bement
Sarah Strefling
Dawson Lake
12,000 Heavy Weight 12 MPH
Heath Welch
Jesse Bement
Cameron Mendenhall
Lillian Moore
Jeremy Gross
Kaleb Kolberg
15,000 Super Weight
David Reed
Dustin LaPorte
Trent George
Wyatt Baker
Jeff Miller
Deven LaPorte
18,000 Giant Weight
Alex Rutkowski
Drew Halon
Max Wright
Jesse Dittman
Dustin LaPorte
21,000 Jumbo Weight
Ben LaPorte
Jim Stover
3,500 Antique
David Hess
Phil Prentkowski
Phillip Meiser
Hog Showmanship Results
Senior Division
- Brianna Stockwell
- Kyla Sparks
- Jena Bradley
- Katherine Gregory
- Collin Bogue
- Caylee Bishop Deer
Junior Division
- Colt Whitmyer
- Colton Cady
- Claire Hess
- Faith Hess
- Hadley High
- Olivia Hayden
Intermediate Division
- Ella Boulanger
- Blake Hartsell
- Jackson Whitmyer
- Alainna Preston
- Johanna McDonald
- Marlie Carpenter
Beginner Division
- Kavin Sparks
- Korbin Sparks
- Ellie Starr
- Gavin Stoops
- Micah Krager
- Knox McCoy
Market Hog Results
Grand Champion Market Hog
Rowan Iwaniuk
Reserved Grand Champion
Katherine Gregory
Champion Barrow
Blake Hartsell
Reserved Champion Barrow
Brianna Stockwell
Champion Division 1
Brianna Stockwell
Champion Division 2
Olivia Hayden
Champion Division 3
Blake Hartsell
Champion Division 4
Jena Bradley
Champion Division5
Tyler Bowers
Champion Gilt
Rowan Iwaniuk
Reserved Champion Gilt
Katherine Gregory
Champion Division 1
Mason Pike
Champion Division 2
Katherine Gregory
Champion Division 3
Jackson Whitmyer
Champion Division 4
Rowan Iwaniuk
Champion Division 5
Ella Boulanger