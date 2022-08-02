Cass County Fair rodeo, truck and tractor pull , hog results

CASSOPOLIS — The 2022 Cass County Fair grandstand entertainment kicked off Sunday with the Street Legal truck and tractor pulls.

On Monday, fairgoers say a different kind of horsepower at the Super Kickers Rodeo took center stage.

On Tuesday, the Market Hog and Hog Showmanship competitions were held.

Super Kickers Rodeo

“Til You Can’t” Summer Tour

Cass County Fair Results

Bull Riding

John Braska 83

Collin Wheeler 71

Girls Barrel Racing

Jodi Loosenort 13.640

Ashley Baumbach 13.701

Lorrie Hagenbuch 13.705

Nicole Rawlings 13.777

Madeline Grothaus 13.829

Angela Farris 13.830

Street Legal Pickup Truck and Semi-Tractor Pulls

Street League Truck Pull

Gas Class

Joe Seuits 239.220

Jimmie Kelley 215.400

Joe Kindig 207.450

Collin Bogue 144.620

Wyatt Kelley 91.190

Diesel Class

Jeremy Miller 397.610

Shane Dinges 378.020

Ashton Vandermarkt 347.190

Caleb Maines 347.130

Aaron Swartzendruber 341.130

Corey Hoopingarner 317.470

Dawson Web 269.410

Dalton Powers 247.990

Joseph Baron 217.870

Joe Kindig 213.810

Spencer Harmon 199.570

Modified Semis

Cameron Mendenhall 305.530

Jesse Bement 276.820

Semis

Chad Breseman 297.590

Jesse Bement 276.820

Tractors

Cameron Mendenhall 349.360

Jesse Bement 325.650

Jeremy Gross 320.710

Steve Vassar 283.590

Jordan Rice 270.640

Farm Stock Tractor Pull

8,000 Light Weight Class

Alex Rutkowske

Paul Schultze

Lane Ehninger

Bob Stauffer

Jeff Miller

Jesse Bement

10,000 Medium Weight

Paul Schultze

Bill Marsh

Ben LaPorte

Dustin LaPorte

Jeff Fester

Robert Walker

10,000 Medium 10 MPH

Matthew Moore

Brett Totzke

Allen Miller

12,000 Heavy Weight

Nick Marsh

Brett Marschke

Jacob Withers

Jesse Bement

Sarah Strefling

Dawson Lake

12,000 Heavy Weight 12 MPH

Heath Welch

Jesse Bement

Cameron Mendenhall

Lillian Moore

Jeremy Gross

Kaleb Kolberg

15,000 Super Weight

David Reed

Dustin LaPorte

Trent George

Wyatt Baker

Jeff Miller

Deven LaPorte

18,000 Giant Weight

Alex Rutkowski

Drew Halon

Max Wright

Jesse Dittman

Dustin LaPorte

21,000 Jumbo Weight

Ben LaPorte

Jim Stover

3,500 Antique

David Hess

Phil Prentkowski

Phillip Meiser

Hog Showmanship Results

Senior Division

Brianna Stockwell Kyla Sparks Jena Bradley Katherine Gregory Collin Bogue Caylee Bishop Deer

Junior Division

Colt Whitmyer Colton Cady Claire Hess Faith Hess Hadley High Olivia Hayden

Intermediate Division

Ella Boulanger Blake Hartsell Jackson Whitmyer Alainna Preston Johanna McDonald Marlie Carpenter

Beginner Division

Kavin Sparks Korbin Sparks Ellie Starr Gavin Stoops Micah Krager Knox McCoy

Market Hog Results

Grand Champion Market Hog

Rowan Iwaniuk

Reserved Grand Champion

Katherine Gregory

Champion Barrow

Blake Hartsell

Reserved Champion Barrow

Brianna Stockwell

Champion Division 1

Brianna Stockwell

Champion Division 2

Olivia Hayden

Champion Division 3

Blake Hartsell

Champion Division 4

Jena Bradley

Champion Division5

Tyler Bowers

Champion Gilt

Rowan Iwaniuk

Reserved Champion Gilt

Katherine Gregory

Champion Division 1

Mason Pike

Champion Division 2

Katherine Gregory

Champion Division 3

Jackson Whitmyer

Champion Division 4

Rowan Iwaniuk

Champion Division 5

Ella Boulanger