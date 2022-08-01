PHOTO STORY: 21st annual Niles Burn Run rolls through town

Published 1:00 pm Monday, August 1, 2022

By Max Harden

NILES — Hundreds of motorcycles put the pedal to the metal for a cause this past weekend.

The 21st annual Niles Burn Run kicked off Saturday morning in Niles’ Riverfront Park and culminated in a 50-mile ride through Berrien and Cass Counties.

A number of vendors were on hand for the event as were family activities. A car, bike and truck show also took place. 

Founded in 2001, the Niles Burn Run is a 501C 3 charity run by volunteers with  the mission of helping to fund the Great Lakes Burn Camp. All money raised at the event goes directly to the Great Lakes Burn Camp, which hosts summer and winter sleep-away camps for kids who have sustained burn injuries. Because of groups like the Niles Burn Run, children can attend this camp for free at no cost to families. 

