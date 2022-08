Cass County dairy and sheep show results

CASSOPOLIS — The 2022 Cass County Fair is in full swing at the fairgrounds in Cassopolis.

Here are the results from dairy and sheep shows that were held Monday.

Cass County Fair

Dairy Show

Championship Showman

Mary Tharp

Reserved Champion Showman

Alainna Preston

Grand Champion Holstein

Alexandra Westphal

Reserved Grand Champion Holstein

Mary Tharp

Grand Champion Jersey

Abigail Carpenter

Reserved Grand Champion Jersey

Hannah Carr

Grand Champion AOB

Alainna Preston

Reserved Grand Champion AOB

Abigail Carpenter

Senior Division

Mary Tharp Harmony Dohm Robert Tharp Abigail Carpenter

Junior Division

Colton Cady Lillianna Dohm Breyan Carr Mayson Preston

Intermediate Division

Alainna Preston Carlee Cady Alexandra Westphal Faith Harp Hannah Carr Clancy Carpenter

Beginner Division

Addison Rickett Kendall Isabell Wyatt Hershberger

Market Lamb Results

Grand Champion Market Lamb

Jena Bradley

Reserved Grand Champion Market Lamb

Anastasia Peterson

Champion Wether

Jena Bradley

Reserved Champion Wether

Katherine Gregory

Champion Suffolk Wether

Ella Boulanger

Reserved Champion Wether

Jenna Bradley

Champion Natural-Color Wether

Katherine Gregory

Champion AOB Wether

Chase Johnson

Champion Crossbred Wether

Katherine Gregory

Champion Ewe

Anastasia Peterson

Reserved Champion Ewe

Kyla Sparks

Champion Suffolk Ewe

Sierra Carpenter

Champion Hampshire Ewe

Anastasia Peterson

Champion Natural-Color Ewe

Ella Boulanger

Champion AOB Wether

Chase Johnson

Champion Crossbred Wether

Katherine Gregory

Champion AOB Ewe

Meg Pomranka

Champion Crossbred Ewe

Kyla Sparks

Sheep Show

Lamb Showmanship Results

Champion Showman

Jena Bradley

Reserved Champion Showman

Katherine Gregory

Senior Division

Jena Bradley Katherine Gregory Mary Tharp Layla True Kyla Sparks Elizabeth Tharp

Junior Division

Mason Pike Chase Johnson Claire Hess Alyssa Lemon Sydney Crabtree Marlana Antisdel

Intermediate Division

Ella Boulanger Seth Newland Kaden Sparks Adam Starr Marlie Carpenter Louisa Peterson

Beginner Division