Balos wins Niles City Golf Junior Division title

Published 9:33 am Saturday, July 30, 2022

By Submitted

Bo Balos (left) shot 46 to win the 2022 Niles City Golf Tournament’s Junior Division Friday. (Submitted photo)

NILES — Bo Balos shot 46 to win the 2022 Niles City Golf Tournament’s Junior Division championship at Plym Park Golf Course Friday.

Balos’ total was seven shots better than runner-up Brody Zavitz, who shot 53.

Gavin Troxall was third with a score of 65. Rounding out the field were Ethan Troxall (66) and Noah Fletcher (87).

The Niles City Tournament will wrap up its 2022 competition this weekend as golfers compete for the Women’s, Seniors and Super Seniors (70-plus) titles Saturday and Sunday.

