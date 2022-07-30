2022 statewide primary election set for Tuesday

NILES — Registered voters across the state will be heading to their local polling locations to cast their votes for the 2022 Primary Election Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Voters will be voting for who they wish to represent their interests at both state and local levels.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

“Michigan elections are among the most secure in the country and Michigan citizens have options to make their voice heard on Election Day,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “However you cast your ballot, you can be sure that every valid vote will be counted and the results will be an accurate reflection of the will of the voters.”

Registered voters can vote with an absentee ballot in person at their clerk’s office until 4 p.m. on Aug 1. Michiganders who have not yet registered can do so at their clerk’s office and then vote an absentee ballot in one trip through 8 p.m. on Election Day.

To vote in Michigan, you must be:

A registered Michigan voter

At least 18 years old when you vote

A resident of the Michigan city, township, or village where you vote for at least 30 days

Not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison

Registered voters can also cast their ballot on Election Day at their polling place. Voters can view a sample ballot, find their local clerk and their polling place at Michigan.gov/Vote.

Voters who have received but not yet returned their absentee ballot should hand-deliver it to their clerk’s office or drop it off at a local drop box. Voters who already retuned their absentee ballot can track it at Michigan.gov/Vote to ensure it is received by their clerk. If a voter sees their ballot is not received, they should contact their clerk’s office immediately.

Michigan law regarding primary ballots requires voters to cast votes for only one party’s candidates. Votes for candidates in multiple parties on the same ballot will not be counted.

Absentee ballot request data shows that approximately 47 percent of ballots have already been returned, a two percent increase from the same period ahead of the Aug. 2020 primary, the last statewide primary to occur since the right to vote absentee was extended to all Michigan voters.

List of candidates

List of polling places

List of municipality, school proposals