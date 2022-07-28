US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale set for August 12-14

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission announced the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale, known as “Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale,” will be taking place Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14.

Every year, individuals clean out their attics and stake out their front yards along the US-12 corridor stretching over 200 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. Guests will find everything from antiques, collectibles, furniture, dishware, fresh garden produce, homemade jams and jellies, live entertainment and much more.

The sales can be found along the highway at homes, farms, businesses, parking lots and fields. US-12, the nation’s second oldest highway, is an old Native American trail from Detroit to New Buffalo on the state’s southwest coast. It is one of 16 Michigan State Scenic Byways, designated by the State Legislature to preserve the state’s historic highways. Since the sale started in 2003, it has taken place during the second weekend of every August.

Anyone who is interested in hosting a garage sale is encouraged to register his or her sale for free on the new US 12 Heritage Trail website www.us12heritagetrail.org. If you register, your sale online will be a part of the list of sales included in the interactive online map and a page listing all the sales, which can be viewed and printed prior to the sale. Items of all shapes and sizes are sold along the route. There is no cost to register your sale on the map, so register today.

For those looking for a place to set up, there are also rentable locations available throughout the US 12 Corridor Sale route. Visit the website to contact folks who offer spaces for rent. Another way to find a spot is to keep an eye out for signs advertising vendor spaces while driving along the route. If you want to list your location as a space to rent a garage sale, then register your sale on the website for free today.

Visitors and people who are hosting sales are encouraged to upload stories to the US 12 Heritage Trail website about their experiences.

As an outdoor event, there should be more than enough space to allow for social distancing outdoors at the US 12 Garage Sale. With the help of all participants, this event will go on while protecting the safety and health of everyone. For the safety of all participants, it is your responsibility to follow state and local guidelines that are in place on August 12th through 14th.

SMPC reminded everyone to drive safely and to slow down while traveling US-12 and please pay special attention to pedestrians while driving, when parking, exiting vehicles and visiting the sales during the weekend. For more information about Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale and other attractions visit the US 12 Heritage Trail website at www.us12heritagetrail.org.