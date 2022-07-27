Reginald S. Mesko

Nov. 5, 1954-July 22, 2022

Reginald Steve Mesko, age 67, of Eau Claire, died peacefully Friday, July 22, 2022. His life began November 5, 1954, in Niles, Michigan, the son of Steven Mesko and Ruth Ann Burkett.

Reginald was a naval Veteran and was commissioned on the John F. Kennedy. Reginald was born and raised in rural Michigan. Through the years he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and raising his beloved chickens. If he wasn’t cracking jokes, you might catch him watching classic Western movies with his favorite actor, John Wayne.

Reginald will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one daughter, Ashley Mesko; one son, Brooks Mesko; two stepchildren, Todd (Trisha) Maggs, Sarah (Michael) Hyatt; two grandchildren, Luna Albrecht, Cayden Mesko; two brothers, Robert A. (Kim) Burkett, Rick (Tammy) Burkett; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Reginald be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan, 5400 Niles Avenue, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.