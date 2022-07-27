Niles Scream Park Scholarship recipients announced

NILES — The Niles Haunted House Board of Directors is pleased to announce the deserving graduates who will receive scholarships from the Niles Scream Park community project.

According to the news release, the graduates stood out based on their academic success, involvement in the Michiana community and future aspirations to become civic leaders.

“We are proud of the accomplishments achieved by this group of young adults and are confident in their ability to sustain success in their collegiate and professional careers,” reads the statement.

Emma Beckman, Niles High School “William F. Alford Jr. Memorial Scholarship”

Sydney Schiele, Niles High School “Lou Milley Memorial Scholarship”

Cassandra Shortman, Niles High School “Gottlieb Christ Memorial Scholarship”

Saul Gonzalez Luis, Brandywine High School “John Carlson Memorial Scholarship”

Lane Bays, Niles High School “Keith Shurte Memorial Scholarship”

Jayden Acevedo-Penny, Brandywine High School “Keith Shurte Memorial Scholarship”

Conner Tittle, Brandywine High School “Keith Shurte Memorial Scholarship”

Since 1992, the Niles Scream Park has awarded $68,650 in scholarships to 173 local high school students.

These scholarships are made possible by the hard-working volunteers at the Niles Scream Park. Each year a select group of individuals donate their time to support local high school graduates. In addition to local scholarships, the Niles Scream Park community project supports more than 65 area charities and non-profit groups.

Proceeds benefited local school and service organizations including groups such as the Make a Wish Foundation, Boy Scouts, Pets Connect and the Niles Band Boosters. Last year, the 48th consecutive year for running the project, raised over $125,000. More than 2.2 million dollars have been raised since 1996.

The Scream Park officially opens Friday, September 9th. The Park is open from 8:00 to 11:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays in September, from 7:00 to 11:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays in October and 7:00 to 10:00 pm on Sundays (starting October 9th) in October. The Park is also open Friday and Saturday, November 4th and 5th from 7:00 to 10:00 pm for the Black Out event.

The Scream Park is located at 855 Mayflower Road in Niles, Michigan. The Park easily is accessed by taking Exit 5 (Niles-Buchanan Road) from the US 31 Expressway.