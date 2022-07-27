Martha L. Spain Bryant will join so many family members and friends in heaven.

The Lord called Martha home on Monday, July 4, 2022, at the age of 97. She was the fourth born of 12 children to Fred T. Spain and Hulda Hoskins Spain, who have, along with 10 siblings, preceded her in death.

Martha was a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a wife, a mother, a mother-in-law, a grandmother, a great-grandmother and a great-great-grandmother. She was happy and proud to have all those titles. Martha was married to Ellis F. Bryant, who also preceded her in death in 1992. They married in 1945 and had two children; Dennis L. Bryant (Renee deceased) and Linda L. Bryant Dieterle (Norb). Martha and Ellis adored their two granddaughters, Kellie L. Jackson Saddler (Shane) and Niki L. Bryant Ray. Martha had the opportunity to enjoy two great-grandchildren; Kalen Saddler (Eryn) and Shaylee Saddler. The newest member of our small family, the great-grandson blessed her with a great-great-grandson.

Martha was a stay-at-home mom for years. Once the children became independent, she was hired into Simplicity Pattern until she retired in 1978.

Martha lived in Niles, Michigan, from 1941 until she and Ellis moved to Paisley, Florida, in 1978. Martha was a busy lady, she was involved in her church, she taught Sunday School classes to the young children, she was Miss Martha to them. She loved line dancing, pool aerobics (she learned to swim at 75 years of age) and she enjoyed shopping. Martha loved fashion, her purse and shoes always matched and paired perfectly with whatever she was wearing.

Martha was very creative in her crafts, she was a beautiful seamstress, her knitted and crocheted projects were perfection. She was certainly a fixer of all things, especially around the home. An amazingly gifted individual.

These are “all things Martha,” the building of memories over all those years, in good times and bad. Always dealt with whatever she was handed. She taught us to turn lemons into lemonade.

May God’s creation, Martha L. Spain Bryant, rest in peace as the Lord takes her home.

Those wishing to make a donation in honor of Martha L. Bryant, please make a donation to Cornerstone Hospice Center, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, Florida 32162.

Beyers Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.