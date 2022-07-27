LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Insurrectionists are running for office

To the Editor:

If we’ve learned anything from the January 6th hearings so far, it’s that Trump and his allies will go to any lengths to gain and stay in power. The hearings have proven that they planned, promoted, and paid for a months-long criminal conspiracy to overturn the election they knew they lost — and which ultimately ended in a violent attack on our country.

They must be held accountable in the courts — and we must hold them accountable at the ballot box.

Right now, more than 100 right-wing extremists have won Republican primaries across the country, pushing the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen. All Americans should be alarmed by these victories. Should these candidates win during the general election, they’ll continue their criminal conspiracy to overturn our elections.

Casting doubt about our elections and working to overturn them when you don’t win is how we start the quick slide into fascism. Stopping this threat is about protecting the freedom to vote, to have our votes decide elections, and to rely on elections to keep our leaders in check.

This year, it’s up to us to do our civic duty and cast a ballot for democracy champions at all levels of government in the midterms on November 8th. It’s never been more important to exercise our freedom to vote while we still have it.

Sincerely,

Tammy Brooks

Dowagiac, MI