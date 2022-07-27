Dowagiac police to host annual National Night Out Aug. 2

DOWAGIAC — Community members will soon have an opportunity to learn more about what it means to be a local police officer in Dowagiac.

The Dowagiac Police Department is gearing up to host its second annual National Night Out event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Walter Ward Park, near the intersection of Main and Lowe streets.

Traditionally hosted on the first Tuesday in August, A National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that aims to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement in an effort to bring back a sense of community.

Last year’s event saw the return of “The Git Up” challenge. In 2019, a video featuring Mackenzie Prins and Thorn Lewis, of the Dowagiac Police Department, and Kyle Slater, from the Pokagon Tribal Police Department, showing off their dance moves in a dance challenge for the song generated more than 30,000 views on social media.

According to Michelle Outlaw, this year the police department will distribute a donation of 100 backpacks – donated from the Pokagon Tribal Police, local State Farm Insurance Agent Fred Milton and Trues Towing – that will be stuffed with school supplies for children gearing up to head back to school next month.

Events will include child fingerprinting, fire trucks, police cars, and tow trucks before ending the event with a community walk through the south side of town.