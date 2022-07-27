Donald Bakeman

Feb. 27, 1949-July 26, 2022

Donald W. “Don” Bakeman, 73, of Dowagiac, passed away on, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, with his wife and three sons by his side.

A Celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 12 p.m., at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Don’s name may be made to the Decatur VFW Post #99. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Don was born Feb. 27, 1949, in Gary, Indiana, to Robert and Ruth (Hand) Bakeman. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1968. After high school, Don joined the United States Army and proudly served his country from 1968-1971, before joining the Army National Guard. On May 12, 1973, he married the love of his life, Anne Callahan at Holy Maternity Catholic Church in Dowagiac.

Don was a hardworking man, he worked for OK distributing and Ralph Moyle Trucking, he later owned and operated his own trucking business, Bakeman Enterprises along with the Real Value Repair and was known as the RV Doc. Don had a love for the outdoors where he enjoyed hunting, fishing and cutting wood. He loved to travel and enjoyed many trips with Anne to Mexico, Brazil and many other places. Don looked forward to his many trips to his cabin in Amasa, MI, with his lifelong best friend, Jim Stanek. Don was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to play Keno in his spare time. Most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Anne Bakeman; sons, Rob (Sarah) Bakeman, Tom (Angela) Bakeman and Pat (Ravan) Bakeman; grandchildren, Ingrid Bakeman, Amelia Bakeman, Claire Bakeman, Mallory Bakeman, Brett Bakeman and John Bakeman; siblings, Lori (Jack) Jeru, Carol (Jim) Lace, Cindy (Robert) Brosnan, and Penny Brazo; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ruth Bakeman and his cousin, James Bakeman.