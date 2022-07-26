Notre Dame wins second Capital One Cup

NOTRE DAME — For the second time in school history, the University of Notre Dame has won the Men’s Capital One Cup.

The Fighting Irish edged Texas 78-73 to capture the 2021-22 title. Notre Dame is the fourth school to win multiple titles in the history of the Capital One Cup.

“So proud of the work our student-athletes have put in to come out on top,” said University of Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick in a Tweet. “This is an amazing honor for them, our coaches, our staff and the university. Two men’s trophies in nine years is a great feet — only four other schools have won two total titles.”

Notre Dame also won the title in 2013-14. Stanford, Florida and Virginia are the other schools to win more than one trophy.

Georgia finished third with 72 points and Michigan fifth with 65. Clemson, Kansas, Maryland, Mississippi and North Dakota State tied for sixth with 60 points each.

Stanford finished 10th with 58 points.

The Notre Dame Athletic Department will receive a donation of $250,000 toward its Student-Athlete Scholarship Fund for its victory.

Here is how the Fighting Irish scored 78 points:

Soccer — No. 4 final ranking in national poll (24 pts)

Baseball —No. 5 final ranking in national poll (18 pts)

Lacrosse —No. 6 final ranking in national poll (15 pts)

Fencing —National Championship (10 pts, co-ed sport title)

Football —No. 9 final ranking in national poll (6 pts)

Hockey —No. 8 final ranking in national poll (3 pts)

Cross Country —Ninth-place finish at NCAA championship meet (2 pts)