Calvin Township man arrested for shooting at vehicles, objects

CALVIN TOWNSHIP — Cass County deputies responded Tuesday to an “active shooter call” in Calvin Township, officials said.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that his office handled a shooting incident that started in Calvin Township and ended in Penn Township at 8:45 a.m. The investigation shows that a 46-year-old male from Calvin Township stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Calvin Center Road and Brownsville Street. The male then exited his vehicle and began actively shooting at vehicles and objects in that area.

Witnesses called 911 and reported that the suspect got back into his vehicle and was north bound on Calvin Center Road. The witnesses continued to provide information about the suspect vehicle and its direction of travel. Deputies located the vehicle and the suspect at the Dollar General in Vandalia, where he pulled in and parked.

The suspect exited his vehicle and drew his gun on deputies in the parking lot. After a very short confrontation with the suspect, he was taken into custody by Deputies.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Cassopolis Police Department. The suspect’s name is being withheld until his expected arraignment, Wednesday in the fourth district court of Cass County.

Anyone with any information about this case or any other criminal activity is urged to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1 (800) 462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the anonymous web tip line at www.ccso.info.