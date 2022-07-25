Notre Dame’s Bertrand on Butkus Award preseason list

NOTRE DAME — The Butkus Award has releases its 2022-23 preseason watch list and Notre Dame senior linebacker JD Bertrand was among the student-athletes selected.

JD Bertrand Information:

• As a junior in 2021, led the Irish with 101 tackles and became the first Notre Dame defender to record triple digit tackles since 2018.

• Of his 101 tackles, 63 were solo stops, which are more than double the next best Irish defender.

• Posted seven tackles for loss, including 1.5 sacks while forcing a fumble and recovering one.

• Played and started all 13 games for the Irish in 2021, posting double-digit tackles in his first three career starts at Florida State and versus Toledo and Purdue.

• 2021 Phil Steele First Team All-Independent

• 2022 AFCA Good Works Team Watch List

Instituted in 1985, The Butkus Award® is one of the elite individual honors in college football. In 2008, The Butkus Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization, took stewardship of the award to fully realize the original purpose of honoring athletic achievement and service to the community while honoring the nation’s best high school, college, and professional linebackers.

An independent Butkus Award Selection Committee comprised of 51 experts, including professional, college and high school scouts, and prominent sports journalists, conduct the selection process.