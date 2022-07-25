Fighting Irish’s Joseph on Jim Thorpe Award watch list

NOTRE DAME — Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association released today the prestigious Paycom Jim Thorpe Award preseason watchlist.

Notre Dame senior safety Brandon Joseph was among the student-athletes selected.

Brandon Joseph Information:

• Joins the Irish roster this season as a transfer after two All-America campaigns at Northwestern in 2020 and 2021.

• Boasts 129 career tackles with nine interceptions, including a Big Ten conference leading six interceptions in 2020.

• 2022 Walter Camp and The Sporting News Preseason All-American

• 2022 Thorpe Award Watch List

• 2021 Associated Press First Team All-American

• 2021 Walter Camp Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award and Thorpe Award watch list selection

• 2020 AFCA Unanimous First Team All-American

• 2020 Associated Press and The Sporting News First Team All-American

• 2020 Associated Press First Team All-Big Ten

• 2020 Associated Press Big Ten Newcomer of the Year

The preseason watchlist is selected by a screening committee whose members compile a list of up to 50 players. This list is not final, and players who have outstanding seasons may be added to the Semifinalists and Finalists lists as the season progresses.

A screening committee consisting of OSHOF members monitors all defensive backs throughout the season, including watchlist players, and narrows the field to up to 15 semifinalists in October. This committee reconvenes on the Monday before Thanksgiving to select three award finalists. The three finalists are submitted to a national panel of over 250 sports writers, sportscasters, former players and coaches who vote to determine the winner of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.

The winner will be announced on ESPN’s live presentation of The Home Depot College Football Awards.

Notre Dame Football Preseason Award Watch List Selections (as of July 25):

• JD Bertrand – Butkus Award, AFCA Good Works Team

• Michael Mayer – Maxwell Award, Biletnikoff Award, Mackey Award

• Chris Tyree – Doak Walker Award

• Jarrett Patterson – Rimington Award