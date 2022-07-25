Ferris State picked to repeat as GLIAC champions

DETROIT — The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced the results of its preseason football poll, as voted on by league coaches, Monday to open GLIAC Football Media Day, which took place at the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit.

Reigning national champion Ferris State was selected to win the 2022 conference crown, receiving five of seven first place votes. The three-time defending GLIAC champion Bulldogs have won 38 consecutive regular season games and 31 straight GLIAC contests and own a 41-2 record over the last three seasons. Ferris State is preseason ranked No. 1 in the nation by Lindy’s Sports.

Grand Valley State, ranked fourth by Lindy’s Sports in its preseason poll, received two first place votes in the GLIAC preseason poll and was voted to finish second. The Lakers, who posted a 10-2 overall record and 6-1 mark in conference play in 2021, return 18 starters for the 2022 campaign.

Michigan Tech, which won five conference contests in 2021, was ranked third in the preseason poll, totaling 24 points. The Huskies were closely followed by Saginaw Valley State (22 points).

Northern Michigan (14), Wayne State (12) and Davenport (8) rounded out the GLIAC preseason poll.

2022 GLIAC Football Preseason Poll

(First Place Votes)