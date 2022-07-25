Broncos’ Jackson on Thorpe Award watch list

OKLAHOMA CITY — Western Michigan senior defensive back Dorian Jackson has been named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award preseason watchlist, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association announced on Monday.

Jackson is one of 35 players across the country to earn a spot on the award’s prestigious list.

Last season, his first with the Broncos, Jackson appeared in all 13 games, starting 10 for Western Michigan. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native led WMU and ranked third in the Mid-American Conference with 12 pass breakups, while also adding a pair of interceptions, on the way to a spot on the All-MAC Second Team Defense. Jackson totaled 25 tackles for the season, including 2.5 tackles for loss.

Both of Jackson’s interceptions came in Western Michigan victories. The defensive back’s first pick came in the 44-41 road victory over Pittsburgh, while his second came in the fourth quarter to seal WMU’s Quick Lane Bowl win over Nevada.

Jackson becomes the third different Bronco in the last week to earn recognition on NFCAA preseason watch lists, as junior running back Sean Tyler earned spots on both the Maxwell and Doak Walker Award watch lists, while sophomore center Jacob Gideon was named to the Rimington Trophy preseason watch list.