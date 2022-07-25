Big Ten announces 2022 preseason football honors

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten Conference announced its 2022 football preseason honors on Monday ahead of the start of Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium.

A media panel selected the 10-member preseason list, with five representatives each from the East and West Divisions.

Ohio State placed a trio of honorees on the East Division list highlighted by the unanimous selection of quarterback C.J. Stroud, a finalist for the Heisman Trophy last season. Stroud was joined on this year’s preseason East Division squad by a pair of Buckeye offensive standouts in running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as well as Michigan running back Blake Corum and Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed.

Four different schools placed students on the West Division preseason list, led by two representatives from Wisconsin in running back Braelon Allen and linebacker Nick Herbig. They were joined on the list by Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski and Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

Last season, Stroud was named the Big Ten Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year. He was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection alongside Campbell and Skoronski, joining second-team selections Henderson, O’Connell and Allen, as well as third-team honorees Corum, Reed and Smith-Njigba.

Seven of this year’s Big Ten preseason honorees — Campbell, Reed, Skoronski, Smith-Njigba, Stroud, O’Connell and Herbig — are scheduled to attend Big Ten Media Days this week in Indianapolis.

The full list of Big Ten football preseason honorees is as follows:

EAST

Blake Corum, RB, MICH

Jayden Reed, WR, MSU

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, OSU

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, OSU

C.J. STROUD, QB, OSU

WEST

Jack Campbell, LB, IOWA

Peter Skoronski, OT, NU

Aidan O’Connell, QB, PUR

Braelon Allen, RB, WIS

Nick Herbig, OLB, WIS

Unanimous selection in ALL CAPS