July 2, 1940-July 22, 2022

Barbara R. “Barb” Wegner, 82, of Dowagiac, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac, surrounded by her family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022, at First Christian Church, 201 Oak St., Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m., until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barb’s name may be made to the Cass County Cancer Service in memory of her grandson, Timothy Wegner. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Barb was born July 2, 1940, in Dowagiac, to Wayne and Isabelle (Gaideski) Angle. She attended and graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1958. On May 28, 1960, she married the love of her life, Terry Wegner at First Christian Church in Dowagiac. Barb worked for the Greater Dowagiac Association then went on to work for Wolverine Mutual as an insurance claims adjuster. She worked for Wolverine Mutual for 46 years before her retirement in 2006. Barb attended First Christian Church in Dowagiac where she was an Emeritus Elder and long-time member, was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts for over 30 years, and enjoyed being a volunteer at the Timbers. Barb looked forward to her monthly visits with her classmates of 1958. She had a love for gardening, but most of all she loved her family and friends.

Barb is survived by her children, Tim (Jody) Wegner of Cassopolis and Anne (Denise Cattoor) Wegner of St. Louis; grandchildren, Carson Wegner, Michael Wegner, Jaycin Hutchings and Jeremy Hutchings; and great-grandchildren, Madelynn Wegner, Makena Wegner, Mason Hutchings, Adelaide Hutchings, Karlie Hutchings, Khloie Hutchings and Kenlee Hutchings.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Terry Wegner; grandsons, Clay Wegner and Timothy Wegner; and sisters, Kaye Alexander and Delores Strome.